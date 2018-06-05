The month of June this year will be a time of great rejoicing for all of us for several reasons but two in particular. On the Feast of St. Barnabas, June 11, I will ordain to the Sacred Priesthood our two transitional deacons, the Reverend Mr. Jarad Wolf and the Reverend Mr. Dominic Bouck.



This great grace from Almighty God to these two fine young men and to all of us, for whom they will spend their lives as priests, should be that moment in which we humbly thank the Good Lord for His Holy Church and His Priesthood. While perhaps it is not the first thing we think of, it should be something we never forget in that without our priests we would not have access to the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass, to the marvelous sacrament of reconciliation, and to that other sacrament of healing, the sacrament of the anointing of the sick. In these days as our lives seem to be so busy and complicated, I always like to remind myself and I remind you as well that Pope Benedict XVI said more than once that a priest cannot be an expert in everything, but has to be an expert in one thing, in the spiritual life. Every priest knows this and with your good and kind prayers for your priests and the daily efforts they make to deepen their relationship with Our Lord, they increase in holiness and help you to do the same.



So, I ask all of you to pray for our newly ordained priests and for all of our priests and you can be certain that all of our priests pray and sacrifice for you daily. This is a wonderful reciprocal grace from God to all of us; it is very much like what St. John says in the Gospel about Jesus’ relationship to us. “From His fullness we have all had a share, grace following upon grace.” (John 1: 16)



The second reason I remind you that the month of June is a time of great rejoicing is because on Friday, June 8, we celebrate the annual solemnity of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus. In fact, the month of June by a long-standing custom has been dedicated by the Church to the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus. Please do find the time to attend and participate at Mass on that Friday and as a spiritual practice for the month of June, pray each day the personal consecration to the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus. It is a beautiful prayer which captures the very nature of the pierced Heart of Jesus and the ceaseless and abundant graces we receive from Him.



Merciful Jesus, I consecrate myself today and always to Your Most Sacred Heart. Most Sacred Heart of Jesus I implore, that I may ever love You more and more. Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, I trust in You. Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on us! Sacred Heart of Jesus, I believe in Your love for me. Jesus, meek and humble of heart, make my heart like Your Heart.

