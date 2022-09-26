KC Festival in Mandan Oct. 22

The Knights of Columbus council #2760 of the Church of St. Joseph in Mandan will be hosting their 7th Annual KC Festival on Saturday, Oct. 22 starting at 6 p.m. at the Mandan Moose. The night includes beer and wine tasting, a meal of pulled pork, coleslaw, potato salad, beans and dessert, silent auction, music and tons of fun. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. Tickets will be available at the Church of St. Joseph parish office, after all weekend Masses or by calling Pete at 701-391-5201 or Pat at 701-202-9103.