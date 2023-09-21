KC Festival in Mandan Oct. 28

The St. Thomas More Council #2760 from St. Joseph in Mandan will be holding their 8th Annual KC Festival on Saturday, Oct, 28 at the Mandan Eagles. The KC Festival offers beer and wine tasting, food, including pulled pork and shredded beef, coleslaw, potato salad, beans and desserts, 50/50 raffle, silent auction and a live band. Tickets are $40 in advance and $45 at the door. Proceeds from this event will benefit Saint Joseph Catholic Montessori School and School of The Holy Family. Tickets will be available after weekend Masses at the Church of St. Joseph, at the parish office or by calling Pat at 701-202-9103 or Clint at 701-721-3638.