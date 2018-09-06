Keeper of the flame

By Kelli R. Schneider

Special Contributor to the DCA



The St. John Paul II Chapel at Trinity Junior High and High School received a beautiful gift from the Diocese of Bismarck—a St. Killians Candle Burning System.



While attending the annual Catholic Mutual Group national insurance meeting our Diocese Parish Resource Manager, Tony Chap, was selected to receive a safe candle burning system donated by the St. Killians Company. Catholic Mutual Group insures over 50 dioceses across the country and promotes many safety programs. It was Catholic Mutual that was deeply involved in restoring Trinity Junior High and High School after the fire, issuing over $15 million in insurance claims. Because of the fire that occurred at Trinity Junior High and High School in March, 2014, Bishop Kagan thought it most appropriate to gift the candle burning system to the St. John Paul II Chapel. Trinity Junior High and High School rose from the ashes of a fire, due to the generous support of many benefactors and friends, as well as the Diocese of Bismarck and Catholic Mutual Group.



A red and gold votive candle stand, the St. Killians Candle Burning System claims a special place in the St. John Paul II Chapel, directly underneath a beautiful painting of the Divine Mercy. According to St. Killians Candle Burning System literature: With our patented glass system, the flame is protected at all times. The candle itself is isolated in a uniquely designed glass. After burning for approximately 90 minutes the flame is extinguished as it drops through the hole in the glass with the liquefied candle wax, this becomes solid as it drops to a water tray contained in the votive candle stand.



The new votive stand has been a beautiful addition to the St. John Paul II Chapel. It gives students, faculty, staff and friends a place to offer a devotion to the Divine Mercy, and, as the candle burns, reminds all who visit the chapel of the power of the Holy Spirit working through ashes to restore life.

