Kindergarten Teacher, Jamestown

St. John’s Academy in Jamestown, ND, is searching for a kindergarten teacher for the 2018-2019 school year. This teacher must possess a valid and current teaching license in the state of North Dakota and be credentialed to teach kindergarten students. The position is full-time, with full benefit package. St. John’s Academy is a Catholic elementary school consisting of Pre-K through grade 6, and has a student population of approximately 200 students. We have a strong commitment to the teachings of the Catholic faith as well as excellence in the classroom. All applications will be considered, with a Catholic background preferred. Applications will be accepted until a suitable candidate is hired. Applications and resume can be sent through email to Lawrie Paulson, Principal, at lawrie.paulson@k12.nd.us