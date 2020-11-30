Kindling the light of charity

From little on, seeds of faith, hope and charity took root in Heather Leier's heart as she watched the tremendous generosity of her mother at work.
“Giving to others is something that was instilled in me,” said Heather, who co-chairs the Social Concerns Committee at Ascension Parish in Bismarck along with Tina Keller. “As I was growing up, we didn't have a lot of extra money to spend, but my mom would still take Salvation Army tags off of every single giving tree at K-Mart. Then, would go shopping and return all of the gifts so they could be given to families in need.”
Today, these seeds continue to grow and bear beautiful fruit in Heather's heart as she dedicates her time and talent to the Angel Tree Ministry.
“My mom had all of us five children volunteer to wrap Christmas gifts at Spirit of Life parish in Mandan as well,” she shared. “This effort eventually evolved into what is now known as the 'Angel Tree Ministry.' My mom passed away 11 years ago, but I always remember her as I help with this same ministry today.”
Truly, her mother's Christ-like example not only made a lasting impression on Heather, but also on families who benefit from the Angel Tree Ministry. Numerous parishes around the diocese and the nation include this ministry or something similar as part of their Advent programs.
“Each Advent, we put up the Angel Tree in the foyer of our parish, along with tags that include gift-giving information,” Heather explained. “Then, parishioners can take the tags off of the tree, purchase and wrap the gifts described, and return them to the parish before Christmas. It is such a heart-warming thing to be a part of. I especially love watching people flock to the tree just so they can have the opportunity to get a tag.”
The Angel Tree Ministry at Ascension Church usually serves between 200 to 220 children in the parish and local community. First, ministry volunteers contact the social workers that work in the schools that the parish serves, and ask them for names of children that may need Christmas gifts. Tags are made up for kindergarten-through-fifth-graders with information regarding their gender, clothing size, age and interests (their names are not included). Tags created for middle-and-high-school age children list their age and gender so that gift-givers can simply buy a gift card for them.
“We request that they give a gift that is worth at least $25, so it is as fair as possible for all of the children,” Heather said.
Impressively, the ministry's volunteers provide not only for the physical needs of the families they are giving gifts to, but also for their spiritual needs.
“We believe that it is so important to pray for the families, because if they are struggling with financial issues, they may be suffering from emotional and mental issues as well,” Heather said. “It is not just about giving them a material gift, but it is about helping them develop their own relationship with Christ as well.”
Ultimately, the Angel Tree Ministry illuminates the authentic meaning of Christmas.
“Giving back to those in need in our community brings to life the true meaning of Christmas,” Heather said. “Although the Christmas season is a joyful time for a lot of people, it can also be a heart-breaking time. This ministry helps keep the season joyful for all.”
The ministry has also proven to be an ideal way to help families embrace what is really hiding behind the hustle and bustle of the Christmas season. It reminds us of the celebration of Our Savior's birth, and the selfless love that He showered upon the world.
“The Angel Tree Ministry helps children think not just about what they are getting for Christmas this year, but also what they are giving,” Heather noted. “In our previous parish, my children loved picking out a tag and shopping for gifts. But now that they are grown up, I enjoy seeing other young children doing so. It is really fun to watch the kids pick out tags, and see their excitement when they find a child their own age and gender.”
It also serves as a sort of “bridge of giving” across generations.
“Sometimes grandparents pick out tags along with their grandchildren, so they can do a work of charity together,” Heather said. “There are also grandparents who aren't buying gifts for their grandchildren for whatever reason this year, but they want to participate in the ministry so they can still give other children some gifts.”
Over the years, the Angel Tree ministry has testified to the abundance of God's goodness and the benevolence of His people.
“Since I have been on the Social Concerns Committee, there have never been extra tags that weren't taken by anyone, but only extra gifts leftover,” Heather said. “Our parish has always been willing to give more than is even being asked for.”
Ultimately, it serves as a genuine means of evangelism.
“The Social Concerns Committee strives to bring the Christian faith into the local community and share it with others,” Tina said. “Through the Angel Tree Ministry, we are able to touch a lot of families and children that may not belong to our parish. It is a true expression of Christ's love and a way we can extend the gift of Christ to others. This has been a vibrant and active ministry of our parish for many years.”
According to Tina, ministries like these bring hope to those who are struggling during the crises that our beloved Church and nation are suffering from.
“We hope that when the children receive the gifts, they will understand how much God loves them. We want to keep making a difference in the lives of their families. To be without a gift for your child or grandchild on Christmas is a very heart-breaking thing.”
Thankfully, the Angel Tree Ministry is still up and running regardless of the pandemic.
“We expect there to be even more children than usual who need Christmas gifts because of the coronavirus situation,” Tina said. “Therefore, we are keeping this ministry going by making various accommodations. For example, we have put up more than one tree, and are limiting the congregating of people around the trees. We are not giving up. We want to give people hope this year, now more than ever.”