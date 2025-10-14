Knight of Columbus breakfast Oct. 26 in Mandan

The Knights of Columbus will be hosting a breakfast at the Christ the King Parish Life Center on Sunday, Oct. 26, serving from 9 until 11:30 a..m. The breakfast will include sausage, pancakes, eggs, loaded hash browns, oatmeal with fruit and milk for a free will offering. Proceeds from the breakfast will be used to support Christ the King Catholic Montessori School, whose mission is to serve Christ in the child, guiding each student in the spiritual and physical development of the intellect, imagination, will and senses through authentic Catholic Montessori education. Christ the King is located at 505 10th Ave NW in Mandan. Everyone is welcome!