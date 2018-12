The Knights of Columbus will hold their 9th Annual Chili Challenge on Saturday, Jan. 12 beginning at 4 p.m. until gone at St. Mary’s Church in Bismarck. Several awards will be given including: hottest, tastiest, wimpiest and people’s choice. The event is open to the public. There will be a charge at the door for tasting. Those who would like to participate by entering their chili, should contact Art at 701-425-1297.