Knights of Columbus Friday Lenten Dinners

The Knights of Columbus at Christ the King and Spirit of Life Parishes, along with the Parish Youth Ministry of St. Joseph's Parish in Mandan, are again teaming up to host Friday Lenten Dinners throughout the Fridays of Lent. The Knights of Columbus meals will feature deep-fried fish and shrimp. Christ the King will host Fish Fries on February 16th & March 8th, serving from 5:30-6:30PM, Spirit of Life will host Fish Fries on March 1st & 15th, serving from 5-7 p.m., and St. Joseph's will host lenten meals on February 23rd & March 22nd serving from 5:30-7:00PM. Consult parish bulletins/websites for additional information. Everyone is welcome! Thank you.