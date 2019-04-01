Knights on Bikes establishes state chapter

Many in the Catholic community are familiar with the Knights of Columbus, but how many know about the organizations within called Knights on Bikes?
Knights on Bikes is open to any member of the Knights of Columbus in good standing throughout the world who owns a motorcycle (any kind) or anticipates owning one within six months.
Their mission is simple: Evangelization to the Catholic Community. They just happen to do it while riding on motorcycles. Their motto is clear: “In God We Trust and Ride.” They strive to be an extension of the larger ministry of the Knights of Columbus and the community through a common interest in riding with the added experience of the fraternal brotherhood.
Ryan Pederson, Watford City resident and parishioner at the Church of Epiphany there, said the Knights on Bikes North Dakota chapter began in June and currently has 14 members with hopes of growing across the state. Parish pastor, Fr. Brian Gross, serves as the ND State Chaplain for the group. He was presented with a vest as an honorary member.
The motorcycle ministry was started to give Knights of Columbus members who love to ride a place to do it, meet people and help a great cause. “It’s not about us, it’s about helping others,” explained Pederson. “We’re doing what we love by riding, why not do it and help others. Plus, you meet great people and are able to be part of a group which a lot of people are looking for.”
Pederson said his motivation began simply from his love for motorcycles that he’s owned since he was four years old. Last summer, the local Grand Knight Bob Nelson, had seen a story on EWTN about the Knight on Bikes group. His thoughts immediately turned to a local rider in his 80’s who would love such a group.
Nelson reached out to the world-wide founder of Knights on Bikes, Ray Medina, who loved the story and put things in motion to welcome this 81-year-old motorcycle enthusiast to the group with an honorary membership and sent him a vest with the Knights on Bikes patch. The local Epiphany #6446 Council presented the vest at Mass and word spread about starting a North Dakota chapter.
Pederson was asked and readily agreed to take on the task of starting the chapter being named chapter president on the spot over the telephone. Since then, he’s been reaching out to Knights of Columbus members to inform them of the opportunity to join Knights on Bikes.
The group has held a few group rides for charity—one for the victim relief fund after a tornado hit Watford City last summer and one for a general Knights of Columbus fundraiser. They also take part in a local race event in conjunction with the Bakken Trail Motocross Association with some of the proceeds going back to the Knights.
Looking for new members
Now that spring is beginning to arrive and people may be dusting off their motorcycles, new members are always welcome. For current Knights of Columbus members, the Knights on Bikes will have an information table at the upcoming state convention in Fargo on April 26-28.
For more information on joining Knights on Bikes, contact Pederson at 701-495-1053 or 701-989-8068 or email at konbnd@yahoo.com. More information can also be found on the Knights on Bikes North Dakota Facebook page.