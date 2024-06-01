Leadership in the workplace

In April, Bishop Emeritus Thomas Olmsted of the Phoenix, Arizona diocese presented a talk on “The Hour of the Laity” at Cathedral of the Holy Spirit to inspire Catholics to live their faith publicly to attract others to the Church. It was an event sponsored by the Tepeyac Leadership Initiative (TLI) an international program based in Phoenix, that offers lay Catholic leadership formation.
The event inspired Fr. Josh Ehli, rector of the Cathedral, to offer support to Catholics interested in being part of this movement to go through TLI’s five-month (18 weekly sessions) leadership program for the development of Catholic professionals and the advancement of the mission of the Church in the world. The program educates participants in the core teachings of the Church and their concrete application to the career world.
“I would like to have a conversation with anyone interested to provide assistance on many levels and getting a small group of them to support one another,” Fr. Ehli said. “I’d love for some committed Catholics to begin the adventure and the journey to be intentional in their workspace.”
He referred to many years of popes talking about evangelizing and missionary discipleship as encouraging Catholics to engage the world wherever they are, especially outside of the Church walls, to bring the Gospel.
“A lot of people have that desire, but very few of us are naturally gifted in that,” Fr. Ehli noted. “It’s something that needs to be learned.”
Father Ehli pointed to Bishop Olmsted’s talk and the information presented by Cristofer Pereya, CEO of TLI as inspiring him to support a group of people in the Bismarck Diocese interested in going through the training. The local faithful would benefit from the civic leadership development offered by TLI to lay Catholic professionals.
“One of the insights and graces from that talk is to get on boards,” Fr. Ehli said. “That’s a great insight from TLI that I never thought of. People in professions where the environment is ripe for the harvest may lack some of those skills or support. Once the formation begins, they can be part of a local community to provide support to one another. I’d like to sponsor a team. I’d be willing to sit down with anyone whose heart has been moved by this call at any board level, civic level or any occupation who feels called to that.”
Together with the training and creating a team would bring encouragement to one another, according to Fr. Ehli. Anyone interested in becoming a part of such a team can contact Fr. Ehli at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit. The parish number is 701-223-1033.
To learn more about the Tepeyac Leadership Initiative and what their programs offer for Catholic professionals, go to tliprogram.org.