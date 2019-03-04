Lenten fish fry at Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi Fish Fry Season is starting Friday, March 8 and continues each Friday in Lent at the Church of Corpus Christi in Bismarck. The Fish Fry is held from 5 to 7 p.m. and features baked and fried fish, French fries, fried shrimp, noodles, fried green beans, applesauce, coleslaw, coffee, tea, milk and homemade desserts. All proceeds from the fish fry support youth participating in retreats, the Steubenville youth conference, and other youth ministry events. Prices are $9 for adults, $5 for children, $30 for a family. The church is located at 1919 N. 2nd Street. Contact Melanie with questions at 255-4600.