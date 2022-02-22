Lenten meals at Mandan parishes

The Knights of Columbus at Christ the King and Spirit of Life parishes, along with the parish youth ministry of St. Joseph’s (all of Mandan), are teaming up to host Friday Lenten dinners. The Knights of Columbus meals will feature deep-fried fish and shrimp with sides and the youth ministry Lenten meals will offer a German entrée. Christ the King will host a fish fry on March 11 and April 1, serving from 5:30-6:30 p.m., Spirit of Life will host a fish fry on March 4 and March 25, serving from 5-7 p.m., and St. Joseph's hosts the Lenten meals on March 18 and April 8 serving from 5:30-7 p.m. Consult parish bulletins/websites for additional information.