Lenten mission at Ascension March 13

Ascension Catholic Church in Bismarck is offering a parish Lenten mission entitled "The Great Proposal: God's Offer of a Relationship with Us" presented by Fr. Dominic Bouck. Father Bouck will give two talks focusing on how we need to understand our life of faith as a real relationship with God. The talks will be divided with time for prayer and adoration in between. Father Bouck is the assistant vocation director for the Diocese of Bismarck and chaplain of the University of Mary. This event takes place on Sunday, March 13 from 3-5 p.m. with a complimentary meal provided afterwards of meatballs, cheesy potatoes, salad and dessert. This event is a free will offering. Free childcare will also be provided. Ascension Church is located at 1825 S. 3rd St., Bismarck. Contact the parish office for more information at 223-3606.