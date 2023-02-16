Lenten parish mission in Mandan March 20-22

The Church of St. Joseph in Mandan has a Lenten Parish Mission on March 20-22 at 7 p.m. in the church. The mission will be given by Fr. Jay Mello, a priest from the Diocese of Fall River Massachusetts. He is pastor of St. Joseph’s and St. Michaels in Fall River and former high school chaplain and diocesan vocation director for his diocese. On Monday, March 20, the theme will be "Conversion," with an opportunity for the sacrament of confession after the talk. On Tuesday, March 21, the theme is "Healing." After the talk, Fr. Brian Gross and his team will be doing a healing service. On Wednesday, March 22, the theme is "Eucharist," with an opportunity to encounter Christ in Eucharistic Adoration following the talk. All are welcome to attend. Questions can be directed to the parish office at 701-663-9562.