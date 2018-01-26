Lenten retreat at Ascension Feb. 25 The Church of Ascension in Bismarck is hosting a Lenten retreat titled “Praying the Psalms: Touchstones for Life” on Sunday, Feb. 25 from 2-4:30 p.m. Father John Guthrie, the featured presenter, will illuminate the Psalms for us in new way and how they can become an integral part of our lives. Following the retreat, the Ladies of Ascension group will be providing a free meatball dinner with cheesy hash browns, salad and dessert. No registration necessary. Contact Beth Kathol at 223-3606 or bkathol@ascensionbismarck.org with any questions.