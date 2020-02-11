Lenten retreat for men April 4

There’s a Simple Lenten Retreat for Men on Saturday, April 4 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Church of Saint Anne in Bismarck. Featured speakers are Fr. Wayne Sattler and Dr. James Link. The retreat begins with Mass at 8 a.m. (registration begins at 7:15 a.m.) and includes time for private prayer in adoration. Retreat will conclude by 2:30 pm. A light breakfast will be provided after Mass, and lunch will also be served. Cost is $25. Pre-registration is appreciated so organizers can plan for lunch. To pre-register and pay online, go to the bismarckdiocese.com and click on the “Events” tab. Or, send your check to PO Box 1137, Bismarck, 58501. Contact John Berger at 701-319-8602 or jberger5@midco.net with any questions.