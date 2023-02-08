Lenten study at Christ the King beginning Feb. 26

"Do you also want to leave?...This saying is hard; who can accept it?” Saint John wrote those words about 2,000 years ago. The lack of belief was a problem then and it's a bigger problem now based on surveys that show the increasing number of Catholics who don't believe in the Real Presence — the Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity of our Lord Jesus. However, we have an advantage compared to those ancient would-be followers of Jesus Christ. We have scripture, tradition and the teachings of the holy Catholic Church. We have the opportunity to zoom back thousands of years ago into Jewish history and then speed ahead into the time of Jesus and the authors of the New Testament. And then we fast forward to now, to ask ourselves that same question, can we accept this teaching? In this Lenten study at Christ the King in Mandan, we will be following the book, "The Eucharist," from Fr. Mitch Pacwa. This book will be $5 for Christ the King parishioners and $11 for non-parishioners. Beginning Sunday, Feb. 26, there will be five one-hour sessions held each Sunday during Lent after the 10 a.m. Mass. Please bring to each session "The Eucharist" book, your Bible and a notebook. To register for the Lenten study, go to "Parish News" on ctkmandan.com, call the parish office at 663-8842 or email shaina.wandler@ctkmandan.com. For the parish to order the correct number of books, please register no later than Wednesday, Feb. 14.