Lenten Taizé prayer services will be offered at Church of Corpus Christi, Bismarck, at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20 and Tuesday, April 2. Come and embrace the spirit of Lent by participating in an hour of contemplative prayer. Through the simple, meditative prayer chants of Taizé music, you will be drawn into a deeper prayer experience during this sacred season. This ecumenical service includes communal singing, scripture reading and quiet times of private prayer. As part of this service, everyone lights a candle and places it in a bowl of sand. The light will remain burning throughout the service and will be a symbol of your special prayer intention. Contact Jennifer Braun at 255-4600 or email her at Jennifer.Braun@corpuschristibismarck.com with any questions.