Lenten wish list for the African Mission

March 8, 2017
by Brent Naslund
In the past years, schools, youth groups, and individuals have made special collections for the Africa Mission during the Lenten season. These collections have allowed the mission to purchase special items for orphans such as blankets, mattresses, sweat-shirts, and solar lights. Each of these items go a long way in improving the orphans’ living conditions. For this support, we are most grateful.
Because we are always asked for fundraising ideas, this year, we decided to offer the following price list to any groups that desire a special collection focus for their Lenten programs. We also thought you would be interested in seeing the individual costs associated with supporting our mission orphans. This list includes each of the items we regularly provide orphans to help ensure their academic progress and success.
School Items:
Elementary School Uniform: $ 15/per student
High School Uniform: $ 25/per student
High School Textbooks: $ 50/per set
1 year of High School Tuition: $ 500/per student
1 year of College/University Fees: $ 1,200/per student
Livestock Awards:
Heifer Cows: $ 600/each
Goats (Education Award): $ 50/each
Chickens (Education Award): $ 10/each
House Construction: $ 700/house
Quality of Life Items:
Food Allowance: $ 10/per month for one student
Wool Blanket: $ 5/each
Foam Mattress: $ 15/each
Solar Light: $ 6/each