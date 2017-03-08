Lenten wish list for the African Mission

by Brent Naslund

In the past years, schools, youth groups, and individuals have made special collections for the Africa Mission during the Lenten season. These collections have allowed the mission to purchase special items for orphans such as blankets, mattresses, sweat-shirts, and solar lights. Each of these items go a long way in improving the orphans’ living conditions. For this support, we are most grateful.



Because we are always asked for fundraising ideas, this year, we decided to offer the following price list to any groups that desire a special collection focus for their Lenten programs. We also thought you would be interested in seeing the individual costs associated with supporting our mission orphans. This list includes each of the items we regularly provide orphans to help ensure their academic progress and success.



School Items:

Elementary School Uniform: $ 15/per student

High School Uniform: $ 25/per student

High School Textbooks: $ 50/per set

1 year of High School Tuition: $ 500/per student

1 year of College/University Fees: $ 1,200/per student



Livestock Awards:

Heifer Cows: $ 600/each

Goats (Education Award): $ 50/each

Chickens (Education Award): $ 10/each



House Construction: $ 700/house



Quality of Life Items:

Food Allowance: $ 10/per month for one student

Wool Blanket: $ 5/each

Foam Mattress: $ 15/each

Solar Light: $ 6/each

