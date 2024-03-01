In St. Luke’s Gospel, Jesus said, “Let the children come to me and do not prevent them; for the kingdom of God belongs to such as these.”
That’s just what the youngsters are invited to do during children’s adoration at St. Joseph’s in Williston. A children’s holy hour began at the parish in the spring of 2023 and is offered one Thursday and one Saturday per month. Organizers say there are typically about three to seven families who attend, bringing about 6-15 children, aged newborn to about 10-years-old.
“The greatest value of children’s adoration is providing an opportunity for the kids to simply be in the presence of Jesus. Setting aside a time specifically for the children allows them to approach Jesus in the Eucharist and develop a real, intimate friendship with Him in a manner attuned to their beautiful, childlike hearts. Jesus isn’t just an idea to them, but a real person with Whom they can speak. It also provides an opportunity to teach the kids how to pray,” said Fr. Greg Hilzendeger
During Fr. Greg’s time as associate pastor at St. Joseph, he was approached by a parishioner with the idea for children’s adoration and was open to it immediately. Father Greg is now the pastor at parishes in Hettinger, Reeder and Scranton, but has fond memories of helping the children develop a closer relationship with Jesus in the Real Presence.
“It was beautiful to see the response of the children,” Fr. Greg said. “We often underestimate what children are capable of in the spiritual life, but, given some guidance and instruction, they can have a profoundly loving relationship with Jesus. It comes quite naturally to them.
“There is a reason that Jesus told us that we need to become like little children to receive the kingdom of God. It was so moving to hear their little voices as they sincerely spoke to Jesus in the Eucharist. The kids truly seemed to love our time in prayer. After the first time, I never had to invite them to come up to the altar to pray. When they knew it was time, or even before, they would come up and gather on their own. They were always so excited to help me set up and loved simply being close to Jesus.”
Parishioner Katie Monson, who brought the idea to Fr. Greg last spring, credits father’s ministry for fostering the love of Christ within the parish.
“It can be difficult for parents of young children to find quiet time for prayer, and even more difficult to find childcare and get to the church during the hours of adoration. Children's adoration at St. Joseph's not only introduces children to the abiding Eucharistic presence of our Blessed Lord, but it also provides caregivers an opportunity to come and adore,” she said.
Katie explained the basic layout for each week, “Every hour begins in the back of the church with a brief catechesis of what Eucharistic adoration is, what will take place and a review of some of the instruments (monstrance, thurible, incense) and vestments (cope, humeral veil) used. Then, the priest walks to the front of the church amidst an excited flock of children. They kneel, and we sing "O Salutaris Hostia." Each priest has his own style of guiding the children in prayer for about 15 minutes. They use memorized prayer, litanies, silence, prayers of gratitude and petition and so on.”
Father Paul Eberle, pastor at St. Joseph’s, sees the benefits of the holy hour for the children and the parents.
“The parents love having the opportunity to bring their young children to Eucharistic adoration,” Fr. Paul said. “They feel blessed to pray with their children and introduce them to adoration. When the children are in O'Neill Hall engaged with their projects, the parents can spend quiet time in adoration, which they appreciate.”
Some parents might be hesitant to bring their children to adoration. It’s sometimes easier to keep them occupied during Mass, however, there’s little disguise for active children during the quiet time of adoration. But organizers want to stress that all are welcome to attend.
"I have been to a couple of these with my 8-month-old and 3-year-old — we are far from perfectly behaved and it has been such a blessing for me to be able to bring myself and my babies before the Blessed Sacrament. Truly a blessing to have a time to come adore when you don't need to worry about bothering others if your baby starts crying!” said, Michaela, mother, and St. Joseph parishioner.
Father Paul is encouraged by the heartfelt participation by the children.
“The children love coming to adoration. They engage by including their own petitions when asked what they would like to pray for,” Father Paul noted. “They pray for their sick and deceased family members, for their parents and brothers and sisters, for their gardens and pets, and anything else they can think of! They sing along with our adoration song and gaze intently at the Eucharistic Host, allowing God's love to shine upon them. They are so innocent, and it is inspiring to watch and listen to them pray.”
It's the chance for participation and making them feel involved that some children thrive on. “The children are excited to help set up and put away kneeling cushions. When they help Fr. Eberle put on the cope and humeral veil, you can see what a privilege it is for them to be given such a task.”
Father Paul added, “Children's adoration introduces the children to the sacredness of the Eucharist and helps them to learn to pray to God from their heart at a young age. It teaches our children to trust that God is present, loves them and cares for them. The activities that Katie guides in O'Neill Hall after our time of adoration are instructive about our faith and the kids are so engaged. I am convinced that their time in adoration and the faith projects will leave lasting memories and deepen their faith life as they grow.”
One mother, Haley, who attends with her children said she’s grateful for the opportunity.
"Children's Adoration at St. Joseph's has illuminated a great desire for my young children to spend more time with Jesus. They ask frequently when the next children's adoration will be! I am grateful for the time and effort put into this ministry to bring it to fruition. Jesus says, 'Let the little children come to me.' This ministry provides children of varying ages a hands-on, engaging experience with the Real Presence of Jesus Christ in the Eucharist. Before the monstrance they learn practical ways to pray and give thanksgiving to God, and practice what reverence looks like before our Lord and Savior. Saints are in the making with this unique experience. I look forward to the ways the Lord increases my faith and that of my children’s through our time of attendance at Children's adoration.”