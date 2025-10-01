Life affirming clinic

As announced in the April issue of the Dakota Catholic Action, Bishop Kagan had invited a new clinic, Bella Health + Wellness to set up a location in Bismarck. Established in Denver, Bismarck will be the second site for this life-affirming health care facility.
This question and answer article offers more information on this new clinic set to open near the end of this year.
Q: What is Bella Health + Wellness? Bella Health + Wellness is a Catholic, independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit healthcare clinic dedicated to making people whole—body, mind and soul. Rooted in the belief that every person is created with inherent dignity, Bella provides dignified, life-affirming care that supports the physical, emotional and spiritual well-being of each patient. As a faith-based clinic, Bella offers a unique, mission-centered approach to healthcare, guided by the ethical and religious directives of the Catholic Church. Through our humble care, we seek to imitate Jesus, who is the Divine Physician.
Q: What support have you received from the diocese? Bishop Kagan and Msgr. Shea have been incredible advocates and supporters of Bella coming to Bismarck, receiving us with open arms. We had the privilege of having Msgr. Shea give the keynote at our annual Bella Ball in 2024 and these were his closing remarks:
“Because of the work of Bella Health + Wellness, because of the way in which they guard and preserve the dignity of the human person and the fundamental role of the Christian faith in the great apostolate of healthcare, the way in which they remind us of the true foundations of love for the sick, not hatred of sickness, of care for the infirmed and the elderly and the needy and the suffering, not proud and arrogant hatred, they teach us the true truth of joyful repentance. They teach us what it means to stand upon the wall to gaze into the darkness and to hope for the joy of the morning.”
Q: What does life-affirming care look like? Pro-life or life-affirming care is a holistic and ethical approach to medicine that honors the inherent dignity of every human life—from conception to natural death—in every generation. Life-affirming care is about treating the patient, not just the illness—walking with them through every season of life with compassion, truth and unwavering respect for their God-given dignity, while avoiding morally compromising processes and procedures.
Q:What services will you provide in Bismarck? Bella in Bismarck will begin with comprehensive primary care for men, women and children, ensuring that individuals and families receive high-quality medical support in a setting that values both clinical excellence and personal connection. Our care is centered on building lasting relationships, empowering patients to thrive physically and spiritually.
In addition, we offer fertility education that respects the body and honors God’s design for human life and reproduction. Our providers are trained in natural family planning (NFP) methods, equipping individuals and couples with knowledge and tools to manage their fertility with confidence and integrity.
Looking ahead, we are preparing to expand our services to include mental health care, recognizing the vital connection between emotional well-being and overall health. Our approach to mental health will reflect the same commitment to dignity, compassion and wholeness that defines all we do.
As we continue to expand, our team is growing to include not only highly skilled nurse practitioners, registered nurses, NFP educators and support staff, but also licensed medical physicians. This ensures that our patients receive comprehensive, professional and medically sound care. Our commitment to excellence is reflected in the strength and integrity of our multidisciplinary team, which is led by experienced providers grounded in both clinical expertise and faithful service.
Q:Where are you with construction? We’re excited to share that construction is officially underway in the former public health building, now owned by the University of Mary, at 500 E Front Ave., where we are currently in the renovation phase. Our team at Epic Built has begun transforming nearly 7,000 square feet of space to create a warm, welcoming and life-affirming environment for the men, women and children we serve.
To mark the beginning of this important journey, a local priest from the Bismarck Diocese graciously blessed the space—a powerful reminder that this work is rooted in faith, hope and service.
Q: When are you hoping to open? We are prayerfully working toward an opening in early December, pending the necessary funding and final preparations. With continued support and generosity from our community, we’re hopeful that Bella Health + Wellness will soon be ready to welcome patients and begin our mission of providing dignified, life-affirming care.
Q: Where are you with funding? Thanks to the incredible generosity of donors like you, we’ve raised $475,000 toward our $1.5 million goal—a strong and encouraging start!
This total project cost covers both renovation of our new 7,000 sq. ft. facility and the first phase of operating expenses—allowing us to not only open our doors but immediately begin serving men, women and children with dignified, life-affirming care.
Your impact in terms of amounts translates to: $5,000 supports each medical exam and/or mental health room; $10,000 supports the purchase of medical equipment (not including an ultrasound); $50,000 supports the build of the chapel; or a gift of any amount moves us closer to opening day.
Will you help us close the gap? To donate go online at bellawellness.org/bella-bismarck. Q: What partnership do you have with the Knights of Columbus? Bella is proud to announce a new partnership with the Knights of Columbus in North Dakota, whose generous funding is making possible the acquisition of a state-of-the-art ultrasound machine. This vital equipment will significantly enhance our ability to provide compassionate, life-affirming care to the women and families we serve.
The donation reflects the shared values and mission between Bella Health + Wellness and the Knights of Columbus: to uphold the dignity of every human life and support families through tangible, life-saving resources.
We extend our heartfelt thanks to the Knights of Columbus for their partnership and belief in our work. Together, we are empowering women, saving lives and building stronger communities—one heartbeat at a time.
Q: Is Bella an established endowment fund in N.D.? Yes! We’re pleased to share thatBella has been officially approved and set up as an endowment fund with the Catholic Foundation of Western North Dakota.
This is a significant milestone for our organization, allowing donors to make long-term, sustainable contributions that will support Bella’s mission for generations to come. The endowment provides a way to invest in the future of our life-affirming work—ensuring we can continue to serve women, children and families with compassionate care and unwavering support.
For individuals who would like to contribute, North Dakota law offers a generous 40% state tax credit for gifts to qualified nonprofit endowments. To qualify, the contribution must be $5,000 or more, and the maximum credit allowed is $10,000 per year per taxpayer, or $20,000 per year for couples filing jointly. This is a powerful way to maximize your impact while also receiving a meaningful tax benefit.
We are grateful to the Catholic Foundation for their partnership in helping us establish this fund, and to all our donors whose support continues to carry this mission forward. If you're interested in contributing to Bella’s endowment, go to cfwnd.org/bella-health.
To stay connected or become a future patient, reach out at [email protected]. To schedule tele-med services, contact us at 303-789-4968.