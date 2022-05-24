Life Defenders Workshops featuring Mike Spencer June 1-2

Join Dakota Hope Clinic in welcoming back international pro-life speaker, Mike Spencer, to Minot for two engaging nights with lots of great information that is now more important than ever before. Both events will be at the Grand Hotel from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and are free to anyone high school age and above. Registration not required. Life Defenders Workshop 101 on Wednesday, June 1 is designed to equip you to communicate the pro-life message intelligently and graciously without the need of vitriol and angry dialogue. Life Defenders Workshop 201 on Thursday, June 2, Mike will build on the pro-life message discussing the subjects of assisted suicide, euthanasia, as well as moral relativism and how it impacts the abortion debate. The workshop is sponsored by Dakota Hope Clinic, a free pregnancy help center in Minot, and donations will be accepted. Pre-registration is not required.