Life in the Spirit in Harvey Jan. 10-12

Everyone’s invited to a Life in the Spirit Weekend Jan. 10-12 at St. Cecilia's Social Center in Harvey, N.D. Registration begins at 6 p.m., seminar begins at 7 p.m. Friday and concludes at 3 p.m. Sunday. The seminar is an opportunity to deepen your personal relationship with the Holy Spirit and fellow members of the Body of Christ. The weekend includes Mass, praise and worship, talks and testimony, discussion groups, Eucharistic adoration, healing of hurtful memories prayer and more. Register by Jan. 7. Free will offering. For more information and to register, contact Rosalie at raxtman@gondtc.com or call 324-2706 or the parish office at 324-2144. No-cost housing available in St. Cecilia's Social Center or in private homes with prior weekend arrangements. Area hotels include: Cobblestone Inn 635-2222 (until Jan. 4); R&R Motel 324-2271; Artos Motel 324-4602. Mention the Life in the Sprit group name for possible block rates.