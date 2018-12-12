Life in the Spirit in Harvey Jan. 11-13

Everyone’s invited to a Life in the Spirit Weekend Jan. 11-13. at St. Cecilia's Social Center in Harvey, N.D. Registration begins at 6 p.m., seminar begins at 7 p.m. Friday and concludes at 3 p.m. Sunday. The seminar serves as an introduction or renewal to a life in the power of the Holy Spirit leading to a new and deeper relationship with the Lord. The weekend includes Mass, praise and worship, talks and testimony, discussion groups, Eucharistic adoration, healing of hurtful memories prayer and more. Father Neil Pfeifer will be the spiritual director for the weekend. Register by Jan. 8. Free will offering. For more information and to register, contact Rosalie at raxtman@gondtc.com or call 324-2706 or the parish office at 324-2144. No-cost housing available in St. Cecilia's Social Center or in private homes with prior weekend arrangements. Area hotels include: Cobblestone Inn 635-2222; R&R Motel 324-2271; Artos Motel 324-4602. **For a bulletin insert: Please see the list of documents on the right.