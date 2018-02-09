Listener Relations Coordinator - Real Presence Radio

Real Presence Radio is now accepting applications for a full-time Listener Relations Coordinator to help maintain relationships and grow support for the RPR network in Western North Dakota and Western South Dakota. We are looking for someone who loves the Mission of Catholic radio and evangelization and wants everyone to know about and support it. If you have great phone and personal communication skills, sales experience, flexibility to travel and can work some evenings plus attend events or give talks one weekend a month on average, send your resume with references to Lisa@yourcatholicradiostation.com