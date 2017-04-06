Listener Relations Representative, Western North Dakota

Our Mission

Our mission is to teach the Gospel of Jesus Christ and share His eternal truth through the medium of radio, and in full accord with the Magisterium of the Catholic Church.



Overview

Assist the Listener Relation Coordinator with spreading the word about Real Presence Radio (RPR).



Qualifications:

• Excellent oral & written communication skills

• Strong interpersonal, planning and organizing skills

• Living a lifestyle that does not violate the teachings and beliefs of the Roman Catholic

Church, according to the Catechism of the Catholic Church.

• Firm commitment to the mission of RPR and its identity as a Catholic ministry.

• Thorough knowledge of the Roman Catholic Church & the Catholic faith, and a willingness

to defend, explain & promote the same



Leadership Tasks:

• Promote RPR in Western, ND

• Manage parish reps in Western, ND

• Have booth/give talks at least one event per month:

o 7 per year in Bismarck and surrounding area

o 2 per year in Minot and surrounding area

o 2 per year in Dickinson and surrounding area

o 1 per year in Williston and surrounding area

• Gather gift certificates for Live Drives from Bismarck, Minot, Williston and Dickinson

• Help gather table hosts, volunteers, etc for banquets and live drives

• Help Gather Challenge Matching gifts for Live Drive

• Attend and Provide hospitality at Live Broadcast Events (2 Tuesdays/month 9-11 a.m.

& Live Drive)

• Maintain Studio Cleanliness

• Other duties as assigned



Supervisor: Listener Relations Coordinator

