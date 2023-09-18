Liturgy and Hospitality Coordinator, Bismarck

The Pro-Cathedral of St. Mary in Bismarck has a full-time opening for a Liturgy and Hospitality Coordinator. Responsibilities include coordinating the following parish ministries: liturgical and sacramental ministries, Eucharistic Adoration, marriage preparation, new parishioners, parish events, and communications/media. Individuals must have exceptional interpersonal and communication skills, work well on a team, have a high level of organizational management, and have experience with Microsoft Word, Excel and Publisher. Interested applicants may submit a cover letter, resume, and three references to Olivia Richter, Business Manager, 825 E. Broadway Avenue, Bismarck, ND 58501. Contact Olivia at 701-712-2927 or olivia@stmarysbismarck.org with questions.