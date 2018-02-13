Lock-in Your Faith Middle School Overnight Event April 6

Students in grades 6-8 across the Diocese of Bismarck are invited to attend our first annual “Lock-in Your Faith” event – an overnight lock-in/retreat. Lock-in Your Faith will include a variety of prayer experiences, small and large group games and activities, and off site activities including SkyZone and bowling at Midway Lanes. Pizza and other snacks and beverages will be available throughout the night. Cost for adult chaperones and youth is $40. The deadline to register is March 30. You can find out more info and register online at www.bismarckdiocese.com/lockin. For questions, contact Carrie Davis at cdavis@bismarckdiocese.com or (701) 204-7208.