Youth in grades 9-12 are invited to the 2018 High School Youth Rally on October 18th from 1-10 PM at the University of Mary in Bismarck. The event will feature Paul J. Kim, Catholic speaker and musician, as well as Sonar Worship. Cost is only $35 for youth (pastors and chaperones are free to attend, but must still register). Find out more and register online at www.bismarckdiocese.com/high-school-youth-rally.