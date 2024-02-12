Mandan parishes hosting Friday Lenten dinners

The Knights of Columbus at Christ the King and Spirit of Life parishes, along with the parish youth ministry of St. Joseph's in Mandan, are again teaming up to host Friday Lenten dinners throughout Lent. The Knights of Columbus meals will feature deep-fried fish and shrimp. Christ the King will host a fish fry on Feb. 16 and March 8, serving from 5:30-6:30 p.m., Spirit of Life will host a fish fry on March 1 and 15, serving from 5-7 p.m. and St. Joseph's will host Lenten meals on Feb. 23 and March 22 serving from 5:30-7 p.m. Consult parish bulletins/websites for additional information. Everyone is welcome!