March for Life – Additional Spots Available!

Because of the huge response for March for Life this year, the Diocese of Bismarck has added a second bus! We have re-opened registration for youth in grades 9-12 to sign up to attend this wonderful event, January 15-20, 2019. We have about 20 spots open, and registration will stay open until these spots are filled. Cost for youth to attend is only $300 (includes everything but meals). A non-refundable, $100 deposit is due at the time of registration (unless your parish is paying). For more information or to register visit www.bismarckdiocese.com/march.