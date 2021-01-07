March for life at home

A group of dedicated pro-life people and organizations have come together to organize a powerful pro-life event outside the N.D. State Capitol on Friday, Jan. 29.
For years, the Bismarck Diocese has had strong representation at the national March for Life in Washington, D.C. held annually on or near the anniversary of Roe v. Wade as a protest of the Supreme Court’s 1973 ruling mandating legal abortion. The 48th annual national March for Life will take place on Jan. 29. However, some local pilgrimages will not be attending due to COVID concerns and travel restrictions.
On that day, the public is invited to the North Dakota March for Life to join students from the state’s four Catholic high schools in Bismarck, Dickinson, Minot and Fargo, as well as students from the University of Mary.
According to Chris Kraft, director of the diocesan Office of Catechesis and Youth, the number of pilgrimages from the diocese to Washington, D.C. was growing each year. “Given the faithful’s commitment to defending and upholding the sacredness and dignity of human life, we didn’t want to stifle our participation in marching for life. So, we are organizing a meaningful event in which everyone can unite in the protection of life.”
The event begins with a public Mass celebrated by Bishop Kagan at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit at 11 a.m. on Jan. 29. After Mass, groups are invited to march (or drive) to the N.D. State Capitol front steps to gather at 12:30 p.m. Among the special features of the event will be guest speakers and a moment of silence for the 62 million lives lost since the mandate to legalize abortion in the U.S.
“COVID has not stopped planned parenthood from performing abortions, so we are determined that it won’t stop us from protesting abortions,” said Ed Konieczka, assistant director of ministry at the University of Mary. “In addition, there have been brave and committed people at the March for Life every year since the Roe V. Wade decision. And we are gaining ground with the young people of this country. It is imperative that we continue to engage our young people in this issue.”
Marching at home instead
Each year, groups from both dioceses, the Catholic high schools and the University of Mary make the 3,000-mile, cross-country round trip to join the hundreds of thousands across the country who converge on the nation’s capital for the annual event.
Marchers have persevered through cold, snow, road closures and government shutdowns. A global pandemic wasn’t going to stop the biggest pro-life demonstration in the world. However, COVID restrictions has put a damper on travel plans of the local contingency — but not on their passion to further the pro-life message here at home.
“From UMary’s perspective, it was important to us to provide an opportunity for all our students to participate in the March for Life,” added Konieczka. “We have 33 students and two faculty who will be going to the National March—we usually take a minimum of 200. Those students are flying to D.C. and their costs are more than last year’s. We realize that many students are unable to afford that, or were hesitant to travel to D.C. with all the COVID concerns, so we wanted an alternative for those unable to make it to D.C.”
Due to travel restrictions and other concerns, a small group of diocesan and University of Mary staff, along with priests and faculty connected to the Catholic schools have formed a committee to organize this local event instead.
“By coming together at the end of this month to peacefully protest the court ruling that has claimed the innocent lives of millions, we hope North Dakota March for Life participants will be deeply moved by unity for a common cause, that cause being revering and cherishing the sacred gift of human life and standing up in defense of it,” noted Kraft.
In person or from afar
Go to www.umary.edu/ndmarchforlife for the most current information on the rally, as well as an optional sign-up for email updates as they are made available. Those unable to attend the rally can participate at their own location, whether that be a Catholic grade school, the workplace, etc., by going to
that website to find more details.
All participants are asked to wear masks and observe coronavirus restrictions and social distancing. If unable to join in person, you can tune into the Real Presence Radio mobile app or listen on your radio from anywhere across the region.
“I hope everyone feels inspired to participate in the event, whether that be in person or remotely, due to the call to action to ‘do something’ about the detestable attacks on the dignity of the human person,” Kraft said. “Is there a greater cause to defend and uphold than the precious gift from the Lord, the Giver of Life? I believe an event like this has the capacity to unite folks in a way that, quite honestly, could positively change the life of each person who participates.”