The Diocese of Bismarck, through the Office of Catechesis and Youth, is leading a pilgrimage to March for Life in Washington, DC, January 15-20, 2019. Youth in grades 9-12 and young adults are welcome to participate. Adults 21+ are invited to come along as chaperones for the event. Cost for youth is $300. Cost for chaperones is only $150. Find out more and register online at www.bismarckdiocese.com/march.