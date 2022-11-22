March for Life Pilgrimage to D.C.

Registration is now open for the diocesan 2023 national March for Life in Washington D.C. The March for Life is a peaceful gathering of people who march on capitol hill as a witness to the dignity of unborn life. Roe v. Wade was overturned on June 24, 2022, effectively bestowing power to the states to enact their own abortion policies. While this is an important step in legally defending life in our nation, abortion is still legal in 28 states. Because of this, we will continue to march for the defense of life from conception to natural death in our nation. This year’s pilgrimage will be from Jan. 17-22 and includes sightseeing of the area along with the annual march. For more information and to register, visit bismarckdiocese.com/march. Registration closes Dec. 17.