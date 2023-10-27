March for Life Pilgrimage, Washington D.C.

Registration is now open for the diocesan pilgrimage to the 2024 national March for Life in Washington D.C. The event is a peaceful gathering of people who march on Capitol Hill as a witness to the dignity of unborn life. Abortion is still legal in 28 states. Because of this, we will continue to march in the defense of life from conception to natural death in our nation. This year’s pilgrimage will be from January 15-20, 2024, and includes sightseeing of the area along with the annual march. For more information and to register, please visit www.bismarckdiocese.com/march. Registration closes on Friday, Dec. 1.