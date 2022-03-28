Marriage Encounter Weekends

A Worldwide Marriage Encounter Weekend is a private weekend away from the distractions of daily life for couples in good marriages. Give your marriage this gift. The next available weekend in the region is May 6-8 in Buffalo, Minn. To register, go to ndwwme.org or call Rob and Angie Waletzko for more information at 701-347-1998. Worldwide Marriage Encounter is a weekend retreat for married couples to learn from other couples who are willing to share their personal journeys and tools for reclaiming the spark and living in love together. Over the course of the weekend, three couples and a priest provide new tools, using examples from their own marriages and priesthood, to help work through common themes all couples can relate to. But this is primarily a space for couples to pause and reflect privately, to create dialogue with each other and with God, and create a broader understanding of what it means to be married.