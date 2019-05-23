Marriage retreat Aug. 16-18

The diocese is sponsoring a marriage retreat titled “Marriage as Moral Healing and Joyful Giving” on Aug. 16-18 at Richardton Abbey. Guest speaker is Deacon James Keating, Ph.D., is the director of Theological Formation at the Institute for Priestly Formation, Omaha, and the director of the Permanent Diaconate Program for the Omaha Archdiocese. He is married to Marianne for 31 years and has four children. He is the author of 15 books including, “Spousal Prayer” and “The Heart of the Diaconate.” Cost is $200 per couple. Register to attend at bismarckdiocese.com/marriageretreat. For more information, contact Tara at the Office of Family Ministry at 701-204-7209 or tbrooke@bismarckdiocese.com.