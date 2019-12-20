Marriage retreat in Williston Feb. 28-29

Mark your calendar for a marriage retreat at St. Joseph's Church in Williston, Feb. 28-29. Matt and Mindy Dalton, renowned co-founders of Marriage Missionaries will be coming to Williston to share their knowledge and passion for God's glorious designs for marriage. Whether your marriage is thriving, feels weathered or hopeless, all couples are invited to attend this retreat to get the tools you need to live marriage according to God's designs. More details to follow in next month’s issue of the Dakota Catholic Action. For more information on the retreat leaders, Matt and Mindy Dalton, go to marriagemissionaries.org.