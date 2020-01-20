Marriage retreat in Williston Feb. 28-29

Couples are invited to a marriage retreat at St. Joseph's Church in Williston on Feb. 28-29. Matt and Mindy Dalton, renowned co-founders of Marriage Missionaries will be coming to Williston to share their knowledge and passion for God's glorious designs for marriage. For more information on the retreat leaders, go to marriagemissionaries.org. The retreat is open to everyone, no matter if your marriage is thriving, you’re newly married or been married for years, even couples who are struggling will find benefit. Cost is $25 per couple. The retreat begins on Friday evening and will conclude on Saturday after the 2 p.m. Mass at St. Joseph’s. Register by calling the parish office at 701-572-6731 or go to their website at stjparish.com.