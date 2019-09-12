Marriage Retreat Nov. 15-17, Richardton Abbey

Husbands and Wives, the Office of Family Ministry is offering a retreat opportunity that you want to be part of. Take a weekend for you and your spouse to enjoy silence together in prayer while Fr. William Ruelle, along with Deacon Dan and Tara Brooke lead you through “Marriage and the Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius of Loyola. The retreat is scheduled November 15-17, 2019 at the Richardton Abbey. The cost for the retreat is $200/couple. To register please go to www.bismarckdiocese.com/marriageretreat. For questions please contact Tara Brooke at 701-204-7209.