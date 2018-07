The diocese is sponsoring a retreat for couples wanting to grow in holiness while growing closer to one another. The retreat weekend is Sept. 14-16 at the Assumption Abbey in Richardton. Enjoy silence together in prayer while Fr. William Ruelle leads you through “Marriage and the Spiritual Exercise of St. Ignatius of Loyola.” Register at bismarckdiocese.com/marriageretreat. Cost is $200/couple. Contact Tara Brooke at tbrooke@bismarckdiocese.com or 701-204-7209 with questions.