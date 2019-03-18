Marriage Retreat with Dcn. James Keating, Assumption Abbey

Give a gift to your marriage by allowing Deacon James Keating to lead you through a spiritual and joyful retreat experience. This retreat will remind us that we are brought together in Christ to help each other get to heaven. The goal of the weekend is to remind us of our call to be saints in the making…TOGETHER! The retreat will be held at the Assumption Abbey August 16-18, 2019. The cost is $200/couple and registration is mandatory. Deacon Keating is the director of Theological Formation at the Institute for Priestly Formation. He is sure to be a gift to the married couples of the Diocese of Bismarck. For more information or to register go to the diocese website at: bismarckdiocese.com/marriageretreat or call Tara Brooke at 204-7209