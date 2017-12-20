Marriage workshops in Bismarck and Dickinson

The Diocese of Bismarck will host a marriage enrichment series entitled REFOCCUS in two locations, Bismarck and Dickinson. This series is for anyone who wants to learn more about the strength areas, as well as growth areas of their marriage. The Bismarck series will be held at Diocese’s Pastoral Center beginning Monday, Jan. 8 at 7 p.m. In Dickinson, the sessions will be held at Queen of Peace Church beginning Monday, Jan. 15 at 7 p.m. The cost for the series is $15/couple to go towards the scoring of your inventory. For more information, contact Tara Brooke at 204-7209. Register for the event at bismarckdiocese.com/refoccus.