Mass at Carmelite Chapel Oct. 13

Twelve days after the Feast of St. Therese, is the 100th Anniversary of the Miracle of the Sun at Fatima. October 13th was the final day of Our Lady’s appearances, too. There will be a special Mass at 7:30 a.m. in the Carmelite Chapel in her honor that day followed by Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament which will conclude with Benediction at 5 p.m. All are welcome. This is a special opportunity to pray especially for the conversion of hearts to God. It is only when God has His rightful place in the lives of individuals, that society will be rightly ordered and that there will be respect for all human life; and it is then that the world will have peace. This is what Our Lady came to tell us at Fatima.