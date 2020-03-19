Parish Mass available ONLINE

Cathedral of the Holy Spirit
6:45 a.m. Monday-Friday
8 a.m. Saturday-Sunday
at cathedralparish.com or on Facebook
St. Mary's
One Mass per day at stmarysbismarck.org
Corpus Christi
Every morning (except Saturday at 7 a.m.)
at www.corpuschristibismarck.com
Mass will be recorded and available on their YouTube channel
Church of Saint Anne
Daily and Sunday Mass Recorded and posted each day at stannebismarck.org
St. Patrick's
7 a.m. MT Tuesday-Friday
8 a.m. MT Saturday-Sunday
On Facebook at St. Patrick Catholic Church Dickinson ND
St. Wenceslaus
Sunday Mass on Facebook
Linton - St. Anthony's
10:30 Sunday Mass televised on BEK TV Channel 25
Fort Yates - St. Peter's
5:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday
10:30 a.m. Sunday
On Facebook at Sioux County Catholic Communities
St. John the Apostle
Daily Mass and Sunday Mass at stjohnminot.com
St. Leo the Great
11 a.m. Sunday Mass at stleosminot.org and on Facebook
Our Lady of Grace
Daily Mass and Sunday Mass at olgminot.org
Stanley - Queen of the Most Holy Rosary
7:15 a.m. Tuesday-Saturday
8:30 a.m. Sunday.
at holyrosarystanley.com or Fr. Jason's Facebook page
Spirit of Life
9 a.m. Sunday Mass at myspiritoflife.com and Facebook
St. Joseph's
Sunday Mass at stjosephmandan.com
Christ the King
10 a.m. Sunday Mass on Facebook
St. Joseph's - Williston
Sunday and Daily (Tuesday-Saturday) Mass recorded and posted by 9 a.m.
at stjparish.com or on Facebook