A Mass for God’s Children will be offered in several locations around the diocese this fall including: at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at Spirit of Life in Mandan; at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at St. John the Apostle in Minot; at 6:30 p.m. MT on Thursday, Nov. 21 at St. Wenceslaus in Dickinson and at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16 at St. Joseph in Williston. This Mass is for all the children that God has called to His arms directly from the womb or from the care of his or her parents before adulthood. All are welcome to attend. Register online at bismarckdiocese.com/godschildren or contact Tara at the diocesan Office of Family Ministry at 204-7209 or tbrooke@bismarckdiocese.com for more information.