Mass for God’s Children in Several Locations

The Diocese of Bismarck is offering a Mass for God’s Children at several locations throughout the diocese. Spirit of Life will host the first on November 5 at 5:30 p.m. with a supper to follow. Bishop Kagan will be the celebrant for this Mass only. Other locations are St. John the Apostle, Minot, on November 12 at 7 p.m. St. Wenceslaus, Dickinson on November 21 at 6:30 p.m. MST. St. Joseph, Williston, on December 16 at 7 p.m. The parish pastors will be the celebrants for these Masses. Registration is not required, but those wishing to have their child’s name or family listed in the Mass program or a memorial flower placed at the Blessed Mary statue should go online to the diocese website at www.bismarckdiocese.com/godschildren or contact Tara Brooke at 701-204-7209 or tbrooke@bismarckdiocese.com. This special Mass is for all children who God has called to His arms directly from the womb or from the care of his or her parents before reaching adulthood. Often, families who have lost a child in the womb do not have the opportunity to grieve their loss with their faith community, and families who have otherwise lost a child yearn for further opportunities to remember, grieve, and pray for them. Parents and siblings, along with family members and friends, are invited to attend the Mass in remembrance of their child(ren).