Coming to Minot! The annual Mass for God's Children will be held Wednesday, Nov 8, at 7 p.m. at St. John the Apostle in Minot. Bishop Kagan will offer this Mass for all those who lost a child in the womb or during childhood. Please register at bismarckdiocese.com/godschildren to have your child's name in the program and to process a flower to Mary prior to Mass. All are invited to attend!