Mass for God's Children, Williston, Nov. 19

A Mass for God’s Children will be held at 7 p.m., Monday, Nov. 19 at St. Joseph, for all the children that God has called to His arms directly from the womb or from the care of his or her parents before adulthood. All are welcome to attend, please join us in praying for these children and their families. If you would like your child or family remembered in the program, and/or if your family would like to process a flower to the Mary statue to ask for her prayers for your child and family, register online at bismarckdiocese.com/godschildren or contact Christie at 864-354-5046 or ccollins@bismarckdiocese.com.